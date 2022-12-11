Kharge summons State Congress leaders to Delhi for a meeting today

December 11, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

With Karnataka going to the polls in less than six months, newly elected All-India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge has summoned State party leaders for talks on election strategies, in Delhi on Monday.

The meeting comes close on the heels of Mr. Kharge, on Saturday, asking all leaders to put up a united fight and leave the task of picking the Chief Minister to the high command, in what is being seen as a stern message to the factions of Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, who are eyeing for the Chief Minister’s post.

Besides the two senior leaders, party sources said that most of the top rung leaders have been asked to attend the meeting in which AICC general secretary in charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and senior party leader K.C. Venugopal will also be participating. Leaders are expected to discuss the current political atmosphere in the State, and also about including interested leaders from other parties into Congress, they said.

“While strategies will be prominently discussed, the issue of leadership tussle is also likely to figure in the meeting. Leaders may discuss candidates’ selection also in the light of several constituencies witnessing intense fight for party ticket and aspirants knocking on the doors of local leaders for it,” the sources said. “Most importantly, efforts will also be made to draw peace between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar,” they added.

It may be noted that differences between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar have come to the fore on various occasions of late. In fact, supporters of the two leaders have been publicly projecting them as the next Chief Minister. Such differenes between the two top leaders has become a cause of concern for the party high command.

There is also a feeling in the party State unit that the differences between them may turn the process of selection of candidates a tough task ahead of the polls.

Among those summoned for meeting include are all the five working presidents, campaign committee chairman M.B. Patil, senior leaders such as K.H. Muniyappa, R.V. Deshpande, H.K. Patil, and G. Parameshwara, among others.