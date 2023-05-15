Kharge summoned by Punjab court in ₹100 crore defamation case for remarks against Bajrang Dal

May 15, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST

A court in Punjab on May 15 summoned Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge in a ₹100 crore defamation case filed by Hitesh Bhardwaj, the founder of Hindu Suraksha Parishad, against Mr. Kharge for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Bajrang Dal during the recently concluded Karnataka Assembly elections, news agency ANI reported.

The Congress manifesto proposing to ban the Bajrang Dal heated up the latter half of the campaign as the BJP and Prime Minister Modi aggressively latched on to the issue to portray the grand old party as being against Lord Hanuman and the sentiments of Hindus.

Barbs like ‘ venomous snake’, ‘ Vishakanya’ and ‘ Nalayak beta’ vitiated the poll campaign as some leaders used intemperate and abusive language.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, likened Mr. Modi to a ‘venomous snake’ and his son and Congress candidate Priyank Kharge called the Prime Minister a “ nalayak beta”, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal described former Congress president and MP Sonia Gandhi as a ‘ Vishakanya’ (venomous woman).

The Congress has made a stunning comeback in Karnataka ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority in a morale booster win that will be key for reviving its electoral fortunes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress’ decisive victory in the Assembly elections after an aggressive pro-poor campaign spearheaded by mass leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar also saw Karnataka continuing with a 38-year-old anti-incumbency trend. The State has never voted an incumbent party to power since 1985.

