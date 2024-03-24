GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kharge shied away from electoral politics as the ground situation is in favour of the BJP, says Ashok

March 24, 2024 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
R. Ashok is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly

R. Ashok is the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok has said that All India Congress Committee president and two-time MP M. Mallikarjun Kharge has shied away from entering the electoral fray in his home turf this time because of his defeat to BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to media persons at the Kalaburagi Airport on Sunday, Mr. Ashok said that the Congress leader is scared of entering the poll fray himself as the ground situation is in favour of the BJP.

The Congress is a symbol of dynastic politics and Mr. Kharge has once again proved this by fielding his son-in-law [Radhakrishna Doddamani] in the Kalaburagi Lok Sabha Constituency, Mr. Ashok said.

Hitting back at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that the BJP is promoting violence in society, Mr. Ashok said that the Congress has destroyed peace in Karnataka after it came to power.

The decision taken by the BJP-led Central government to abrogate Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution has transformed Jammu and Kashmir and it has had a profound impact on the lives of the people in that region, Mr. Ashok said.

