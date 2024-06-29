Kharge seeks sheds on HMT campus for tech innovation

Minister for IT Priyank Kharge called on Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy in Delhi on Saturday and discussed the need to allocate additional sheds on the HMT campus at Jalahalli in Bengaluru to develop more Centres of Excellence (CoEs) in tech and innovation in the State.

He emphasised the important role the CoEs play in positioning Karnataka as a global leader in various high-tech domains, thereby driving economic growth, and creating numerous opportunities for the workforce in the State.

Mr. Kharge pointed out that one industrial shed on the HMT campus was leased out to the Centre of Excellence-ARTPARK which had been established in collaboration with the prestigious Indian Institute of Science.

He requested Mr. Kumaraswamy to lease out two vacant sheds on the HMT campus to the Department of Electronics, IT/BT in a long-term manner, according to a press release.