Kharge receives grand welcome in hometown

December 10, 2022 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Thousands of Congress workers and local residents welcomed party veteran leader and AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge on his arrival at Kalaburagi on Saturday for the first time after being appointed to the party’s top post.

Mr. Kharge arrived at Kalaburagi airport and was welcomed by the party leaders from the State and the Kalyana Karnataka region and the District Congress Committee.

Mr. Kharge was accompanied by AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, and others.

The grand procession kicked off from Nageshwar school at Gunj, where his supporters welcomed him with a 500 kg garland. Mr. Kharge was taken in an open jeep during the procession, the party workers, and people standing on the roadside showered flower petals on the leader. Flower peals were showered from a helicopter when the procession was passing through Gunj area.

When the procession along with traditional dhols and bands reached Jagat Circle, a group of supporters offered a 500 kg apple garland to Mr. Kharge.

The procession reached the venue at Nutan Vidyalaya ground passing through major streets and junctions in the city.

Nearly a lakh people and party workers from all districts of Kalyana Karnataka region witnessed “Kalyana Kranti“ convention and expressed solidarity to Mr. Kharge.

The overwhelmed people and Congress workers shouted Mr. Kharge’s name repeatedly demanding him to address them. MLA Priyank Kharge and former Minister Sharanaprakash Patil tried to convince the people with folded hands. However, they continued shouting.

The organisers arranged several big screens including on the dais in the venue to enable participants to watch the programme live.