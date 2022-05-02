Kharge predicts replacement of CM if bitcoin probe is taken forward

Congress leader and former Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday predicted that Karnataka will have a new Chief Minister if the probe into the bitcoin scam in the State was taken forward.

Replying to queries from reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Kharge lamented that the investigation into the bitcoin scam had not been taken forward after the charge-sheet was filed. If there is an impartial probe, the State will have its third Chief Minister of the present BJP Government, he said indirectly referring to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s alleged role in the scam.