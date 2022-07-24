Kharge, Parameshwara discuss plans for Dalit conventions

July 24, 2022 22:04 IST

Amidst tension over tussle on the next Chief Minister if Congress is voted to power, two Dalit leaders of the party met here on Sunday to chalk out plans for Dalit conventions planned in the State.

Congress sources said that Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge and former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara met to discuss the planned conventions at two places in North Karnataka, including Ballari. Sources said that the Dalit leaders in the party have been tasked to organise the conventions to send a message to the community ahead of the elections to the State Assembly.

