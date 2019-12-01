Kharge not averse to patch-up with JD(S) after bypolls

Close on the heels of some State Congress leaders openly advocating the need for the party to patch up with the JD(S), in case the BJP does not get the required number of seats in the ensuing bypolls, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister M. Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday indicated that the party is not averse to such a proposal. But a clear picture will emerge only after the results on December 9, he added.

Mr. Kharge, who played a vital role in the formation of the Maharasthra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government last week, said that the party’s main aim now is to defeat all Congress defectors in the December 5 byelections.

“Nearly 70% of candidates, who defected from the Congress and the NCP, had been defeated in the Maharasthra Assembly elections and the same pattern would be repeated in Karnataka too. Legislators who had benefited the most under the Siddaramaiah government defected to the BJP,” Mr. Kharge said at a press conference here.

On a specific question on another alliance between the Congress and the JD(S), he said: “The BJP is misusing the Constitution. So let us see what happens next [Congress - JD(S) alliance]. The voters will teach the BJP a lesson in the coming bypolls.”

He alleged that the Union government was subverting democracy, and autonomous bodies by misusing power. “Our intention is to safeguard the Constitution, democracy, secular principles, and social justice,” he said.

The Congress-JD(S) coalition government collapsed after 17 legislators resigned and defected to the BJP this May.

As many as 13 disqualified legislators are contesting the bypolls on the BJP ticket.

The former Deputy Chief Minister G. Parameshwara and the former Minister Ramalinga Reddy have openly stated that the Congress would be ready for a tie-up with the JD(S) in case the BJP failed to garner required seats.