Kharge not averse to patch-up with JD(S) after byelections

As a few state Congress leaders hinted at the possible patch-up with the JD (S) after byelections to 15 Legislative Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, veteran Congress leader and former Union Minister Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said the party was not averse to such a proposal but a clear picture would emerge only after the results on December 9.

Mr. Kharge, who played a vital role in the formation of the Maharasthra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, was hopeful of defeating of all Congress defectors.

“Nearly 70% of candidates who defected from the Congress and NCP were defeated in the in Maharashtra Assembly elections and the same pattern would repeat in Karnataka too,” he said at a press conference in Bengaluru.

On a specific question on forming another alliance between the Congress and JD(S) after byelections, he said the clear scene would be known only after the results. “The BJP at the Centre has been subverting the democracy, constitution and autonomous bodies by misusing the power. Our intention is to safeguard the Constitution, democracy and secular principles and social justice,” he said.

The party leaders at the State level and the party high command would decide the alliance with the JD(S) after the results and in the event that the BJP lost in a majority of seats, Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Kharge, who spent 23 days in Maharasthra and Delhi stitching the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress alliance, said the MVA was formed despite opposite views expressed by UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

“The people of the country wanted to keep the BJP out of power. Even Left parties and other smaller parties supported the formation of the government by MVA”, he said adding that “I cannot predict the future. But right now the priority of the party is to win all 15 seats.”

The coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy collapsed after 17 legislators of the Congress and JD(S) resigned and defected to the BJP in May, 2019. A total of 13 disqualified legislators are contesting byelections now on a BJP ticket.

State Congress leaders and former Ministers such as G. Parameshwara and Ramaligna Reddy hinted at the possible tie-up with the JD (S) after the byelections results, in case the BJP failed to win six seats.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kharge ruled out contesting byelections to a Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka owing to shortage of numbers (MLAs votes) to win. BJP fielded K. C. Ramamurthy, who defected to the Congress in October, 2019.