Kharge joins yatra, says special status to Kalyana Karnataka ‘gift of Sonia’

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in the race to be AICC president, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday at Ballari and said that Article 371(J) that accorded special status to Kalyana Karnataka was the “gift of Sonia Gandhi” to the region.

“Before Article 371(J), the students of the region hardly got any medical and engineering seats and jobs. Now, because of the Article 371(J), the thousands of students from the region are getting the medical and engineering seats as well as jobs. It is the gift of Sonia Gandhi. I appeal to you all to support the Congress for the development,” Mr. Kharge said.

“BJP and RSS are spreading hate and disturbing communal harmony in the country. Unemployment, poverty, rising of prices of essential commodities have pushed the people into deep crisis. The economy has derailed because of BJP’s misrule. In Karnataka, commission government is ruling. We need to get united and dislodge BJP from power,” Mr. Kharge said.