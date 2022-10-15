Kharge joins yatra, says special status to Kalyana Karnataka ‘gift of Sonia’

The Hindu Bureau BALLARI
October 15, 2022 21:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, in the race to be AICC president, joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday at Ballari and said that Article 371(J) that accorded special status to Kalyana Karnataka was the “gift of Sonia Gandhi” to the region.

“Before Article 371(J), the students of the region hardly got any medical and engineering seats and jobs. Now, because of the Article 371(J), the thousands of students from the region are getting the medical and engineering seats as well as jobs. It is the gift of Sonia Gandhi. I appeal to you all to support the Congress for the development,” Mr. Kharge said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“BJP and RSS are spreading hate and disturbing communal harmony in the country. Unemployment, poverty, rising of prices of essential commodities have pushed the people into deep crisis. The economy has derailed because of BJP’s misrule. In Karnataka, commission government is ruling. We need to get united and dislodge BJP from power,” Mr. Kharge said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app