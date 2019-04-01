Kharge is not the lone man behind Article 371(J): Jadhav

KALABURAGI:

Congress's Chincholi MLA Umesh Jadhav on Monday took exception to Congress Leader in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge being projected as the man behind the special status accorded to the Hyderabad-Karnataka region under Article 371(J) of the Constitution.

Mr. Jadhav, who quit the party to contest against Mr. Kharge in the Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency on BJP ticket, said that the constitutional amendment was a result of collective efforts of the region.

“Mr. Kharge is not the only person behind Article 371(J) of the Constitution. All parties and people have fought for it. Veteran leader Vaijanath Patil led the people’s movement for it. BJP government in the State headed by B.S. Yeddyurappa had made a resolution in favour of the special status and sent it to Union government. It is because of all these consistent efforts that the region was accorded Article 371(J),” he said.

Countering Mr. Kharge over his claims on the development of the region, Mr. Jadhav said that the contributions of the veteran Congressman were nothing as compared to his contributions to the development of his assembly constituency, Chincholi.

‘Joined BJP for the national cause’

“All the major development projects such as ESIC Medical Hub and the Central University of Karnataka were implemented in the region as BJP government in the State had contributed its share. It is improper to claim that one he [Mr. Kharge] was responsible for it,” he said.

Responding to a query, Mr. Jadhav said that he was the son of a freedom fighter and the people in Gulbarga constituency had faith in his family.

When asked about BJP leaders in Kalaburagi leaving the party and joining Congress ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Mr. Jadhav said a few leaders quit the party on personal grounds and joined Congress hoping for the betterment of their personal career whereas he and other leaders quit Congress and joined BJP for the national cause.

N. Ravikumar, general secretary of the BJP State unit, took serious exception to Congress president Rahul Gandhi who, in a public rally in Bengaluru, alleged that BJP State unit president B.S. Yeddyurappa had paid ₹1800 crore bribe to his party’s national leadership.

“Rahul Gandhi’s allegations are based on a forged diary as concluded by Income Tax Department. Since the Congress president has no issues to raise in his election campaign, he is making baseless allegations against BJP leaders. We will file a defamation case against him,” he said.

When asked about Subhash Rathod, who, upon quitting BJP and joining Congress, had said that those who were against Indian Constitution and indulged in spreading anti-Muslim sentiments and instigate hatred among communities would get promoted in BJP, Mr. Ravikumar said that his allegations were baseless and intended to please Mr. Kharge.