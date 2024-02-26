Kharge hits out at Shivraj Singh Chouhan

February 26, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Hitting out at the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan over his “Congress is on the verge of extinction” jibe, All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that the former was making absurd statements as power has gone to his head.

Mr. Chouhan, who launched the Modi Once Again wall writing campaign in Kalaburagi district last week, said that the Congress is on the verge of extinction after Mr. Kharge became party president.

Mr. Kharge was speaking to media persons at Kalaburagi Airport before leaving for Shorapur in Yadgir district to participate in the last rites of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik.

“During the Congress-led UPA regime we brought in an amendment and enacted Article 371(J) of the Constitution, giving special status for the districts of Kalyana Karnataka region. The State government will earmark ₹5,000 crore every year for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region. Mr. Chouhan should mount pressure on the BJP-led Central government to release at least ₹10,000 crore for the region every year,” Mr. Kharge added.

Expressing grief over Mr. Naik’s demise, Mr. Kharge recalled his political journey with the late leader and expressed his desire to see Mr. Naik contesting in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.