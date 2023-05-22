ADVERTISEMENT

Kharge hints at giving more representation to Kalyana Karnataka region in the State Cabinet

May 22, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The All India Congress Committee president has said that three or four more legislators from the region will be inducted in the Ministry

The Hindu Bureau

AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge speaking to media persons in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge has hinted at inducting three or four more legislators from the Kalyana Karnataka region in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet.

Speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Kharge said that the Ministry will be expanded soon in consultation with senior Congress leaders and three or four more legislators from the Kalyana Karnataka region will be inducted in the Cabinet.

Caste and community equations will be considered for allotting Cabinet berths to legislators in Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions. Priority will be given to representatives belonging to all communities, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge pointed out that there are possibilities of getting additional berths for Kalaburagi district in the Cabinet.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have taken a decision to implement the guarantee schemes in the first Cabinet meeting itself, Mr. Kharge said and added that the State government will soon begin work on implementing pre-poll promises.

He further assured that the Congress is committed to providing good governance under the leadership of Mr. Siddaramaiah in the State.

Thanking the people of the State for reposing faith in the Congress, Mr. Kharge termed the election results as “people’s victory”.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US