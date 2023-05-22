Kharge hints at giving more representation to Kalyana Karnataka region in the State Cabinet

May 22, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KALABURAGI

All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge has hinted at inducting three or four more legislators from the Kalyana Karnataka region in the Siddaramaiah Cabinet.

Speaking to presspersons in Kalaburagi on Monday, Mr. Kharge said that the Ministry will be expanded soon in consultation with senior Congress leaders and three or four more legislators from the Kalyana Karnataka region will be inducted in the Cabinet.

Caste and community equations will be considered for allotting Cabinet berths to legislators in Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka regions. Priority will be given to representatives belonging to all communities, he said.

Mr. Kharge pointed out that there are possibilities of getting additional berths for Kalaburagi district in the Cabinet.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have taken a decision to implement the guarantee schemes in the first Cabinet meeting itself, Mr. Kharge said and added that the State government will soon begin work on implementing pre-poll promises.

He further assured that the Congress is committed to providing good governance under the leadership of Mr. Siddaramaiah in the State.

Thanking the people of the State for reposing faith in the Congress, Mr. Kharge termed the election results as “people’s victory”.