Kharge has been made captain of a sinking ship: BJP

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan speaking at an OBC Virat Samavesh in Kalaburagi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

ADVERTISEMENT

Most of the BJP leaders who addressed an OBC Virat Samavesh in Kalaburagi, the home town of All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, on Sunday had one thing in common: Mr. Kharge has been made the captain of a sinking ship.

The attack was launched by the former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa with many other leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, speaking along similar lines in between on the election of the veteran Congressman to the post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president.

“The Congress is a dying patient and Mr. Kharge is a futile injection for it. The effort to revive the party will be a failure,” Mr. Eshwarappa said, in the beginning of the public meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Then came Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Govind Karjol to ask why Mr. Kharge was not made Chief Minister when the Congress had an opportunity to do so.

“Mr. Kharge has been made the captain of a sinking ship. He won 11 elections and he was not made Chief Minister. When the Congress is on the verge of collapse, he has been made national president of the party. He was not made national president of the party when the UPA [United Progressive Alliance led by the Congress] was in power. When the Congress had a clear majority in 2013, he was not made Chief Minister,” Mr. Karjol said.

Then stepped in, taking forward the attack, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi who said that Mr. Kharge has been made AICC chief when the party has lost grounds in the country.

“Siddaramaiah and other leaders who came to Congress from outside sidelined Mr. Kharge. When the party lost its ground in the country, Mr. Kharge has been made the chief of AICC,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, who spoke just before his Karnataka counterpart Basavaraj Bommai, concluded the attack stating that Mr. Kharge was made AICC chief when the Congress did not have any future.

“Mr. Kharge is a scapegoat. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi know that the Congress has no future. They know that the party has no ability to win an election. Then, they found a scapegoat. Scapegoats are fed, decorated and honoured before the sacrifice,” Mr. Chauhan said.