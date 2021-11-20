‘Kharge gang’s looting’ will come to an end shortly: Kateel

Unleashing a verbal attack against Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge and his son and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Priyank Kharge, BJP State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the “Kharge gang’s looting” will shortly come to an end.

“You have taught a lesson to the Kharge gang by defeating Mr. Mallikarjun Kharge in the last Lok Sabha elections. You have forced Mr. Priyank Kharge to flee Kalaburagi by defeating Congress in the mahanagara palike elections. I congratulate you for it. In the coming elections for Legislative Council, you should again defeat the Kharges,” Mr. Kateel said at a public meeting as part of its Jan Swaraj Yatra in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Taking exceptions to the Congress’ criticism in the bitcoin scam and defending Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, Mr. Kateel said that Congress leaders had gone mad.

“Mr. Jnanendra is working day and night to ensure law and order in the State. There is no troublesome incident reported during his period as a Home Minister. Congress leaders have gone mad to make baseless allegations against Mr. Jnanendra,” Mr. Kateel said.

Pointing to his party’s minority status in the Upper House of the State Legislature, Mr. Kateel promised that the Basavaraj Bommai Government would increase the honorarium of gram panchayat members to ₹10,000 a month if his party wins more seats in the coming elections to the Legislative Council and attain majority in the Upper House.

“We have suggested that Mr. Bommai adopt the Kerala model to give more autonomy to gram panchayats. Kerala gives ₹1 crore grants annually to each gram panchayat. The GP president is provided with a car and a personal secretary there. We too are planning to make similar provisions in Karnataka,” Mr. Kateel said.

