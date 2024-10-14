Kharge family returning land: Congress challenges BJP leader, RSS to follow example

After the family of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) with an intention to return the land allotted to Siddarth Vihar Trust in Bengaluru, the Congress has challenged Leader of the Opposition in Council Chalavadi Narayanswamy to follow the example.

“By returning five acres legally allotted to Siddarth Vihar Trust, Mr. Kharge and his son Rahul Kharge have shown the ideal path. Will the BJP and the RSS also follow a similar path? Mr. Rahul Kharge has decided to return the land after baseless allegations were levelled against his father who has an unblemished five-decade-long political career,” KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary said in a release.

Allotments to RSS

He further said: “Mr. Narayanswamy has taken CA site from the Karnataka Housing Board on the pretext of setting up an educational institution but is running a hotel. Will he also return the land? During the BJP rule, Chanakya University was allotted 116 acres for ₹50 crore causing loss of ₹137 crore to the exchequer. Let the RSS follow the ideal path to return it.”

Mr. Bhandary said that during the tenure of Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister, a CA site was allotted to Rasthrothana Parishath at 25% of the cost for a period of 30 years resulting in loss of ₹7.5 crore to exchequer. “Similarly, the BJP and Sangh Parivar have got land allotment in Gomala land. Will all these be returned?,” he asked.