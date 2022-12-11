Kharge expected to involve in State unit affairs for Assembly elections

December 11, 2022 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Congress rank and file will be keenly looking at Monday’s meeting of party leaders with AICC president M. Mallikarjun Kharge as he is expected to directly involve in the preparation for the Assembly elections in 2023.

While the party under his stewardship lost Gujarat but wrested Himachal Pradesh in the recently held elections, Mr. Kharge is expected to not take any chance in his home turf after the meeting. He is being seen as a balancing factor in the jostle for the Chief Minister post between Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, and both will be on a guard. “Gujarat and HP came too soon after his elevation. Karnataka will be his litmus test. Monday’s meeting is important for all leaders in the State,” a senior party leader said.

Importantly, the Congress leaders are expecting him to involve in ticket allocation as both Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar’s camp are currently involved in shadow boxing and propping up candidates against each other in several constituencies that is expected to prove costly for the party.

Party sources said: “Till now, the Congress high command was dependent on general secretary in charge to relay information about the ground reality based on what was told to them. However, now there are no middlemen and the importance of general secretary in charge will diminish.” Basically, Mr. Kharge being a local man, knows his State too well besides having his own channels of communication, sources said.

A party leader pointed out that Mr. Kharge knows ground realities in reserved constituencies across Karnataka, as well general constituencies in Kalyana Karnataka and Bombay Karnataka regions, all of which put together will be over 100 constituencies. “We expect him to look at mass leadership abilities than the financial clout of the candidates in ticket selection.”

The octogenarian leader also cannot be complacent that can mar his stature if the party cannot do well in Karnataka. “In Gujarat, he ran into war of words with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wants to respond with a Congress win in Karnataka,” sources said.