Kharge criticises PM for not fulfilling earlier promises but announcing Modi Guarantee

The AICC president was addressing an election rally seeking votes for party candidate in Raichur Lok Sabha constituency G. Kumar Naik

May 01, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a public meeting in support of party candidate in the Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency on Wednesday.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressing a public meeting in support of party candidate in the Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not fulfilling his promises but now announcing Modi Guarantee.

He was addressing an election rally on Wednesday seeking votes for party candidate in Raichur Lok Sabha constituency G. Kumar Naik.

Mr. Kharge said that Mr. Modi promised many schemes and made announcements earlier. But what happened? Did he fulfil a single promise? Youths are facing difficulties due to the lack of jobs. The lives of farmers have become miserable owing to loans and price crashes. He has done nothing to address these problems. However, he is coming again with the new slogan called Modi Guarantee. He has no answer for his previous promises.

He again sharply criticised Mr. Modi over the Ram Temple inauguration. “Mr. Modi often says that Kharge and Congress leaders did not attend the inaugural function of Ram Mandir, though they were invited. I will not go because of your invitation. I would like to tell him that I will go to Ram Temple when Dalits and the downtrodden communities are allowed entry to all temples.”

Mr. Kharge accused Mr. Modi of dividing people based on religion. “People under the Nizam rule lived as brothers for many years. Hindus celebrate Muharram with religious enthusiasm. But, Mr. Modi is saying that the Congress will snatch mangalasutra and give it to Muslims. Can it happen? People should not believe his words, as he doesn’t want to see Hindus and Muslims united,” he said.

The AICC chief appreciated the efforts being made by the State government in implementing the five guarantees and congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for fulfilling promises in a short period of time since coming into power.

“The Congress will always keep its promises. The five guarantee schemes will help people stabilise their economic conditions,” he added. Mr. Kharge further said that similarly, five guarantees will be implemented if the Congress were to come to power at the Centre.

Mr. Kharge requested voters to elect Congress candidates for stable and pro-people governance at the Centre.

The former MLA Nehru Olekar joined the party in the presence of Mr. Kharge.

Ministers Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur, DCC president Basareddy Patil and others were present.

