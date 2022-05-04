Kharge calls upon people to save Constitution at any cost

He said that B.R. Ambedkar incorporated Basavanna’s core ideas such as liberty, equality and fraternity in the Indian Constitution

Pointing to the similarity of thoughts between 12th Century reformer and Vachana composer Basavanna and B.R. Ambedkar, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge said that the core thoughts of Basavanna were incorporated in the Indian Constitution by Dr. Ambedkar.

“Liberty, equality and fraternity are the core ideas that Basavanna earnestly fought for. Ambedkar incorporated the same goals in the Indian Constitution. There are forces in society that have been trying to replace the Constitution. We should not allow this to happen. We have to save the Constitution at any cost. Otherwise, we will have to return to slavery in the absence of the Constitution drafted by Dr. Ambedkar,” Mr. Kharge said addressing a large gathering in Kalaburagi on the eve of Basava Jayanthi celebrations late on Monday.

Highlighting Basavanna’s Jangama philosophy, Mr. Kharge said that former was opposed to building temples and maths and installing statues by asserting that his body itself was a temple with legs being pillars and head being Kalash.

“However, those who claim to be the followers of Basavanna are unfortunately doing diagonally opposite to what their guru had preached. They are building big temples and maths and demonstrate them with pride. This is a bitter truth,” Mr. Kharge said.

Exposing the “hollowness” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appreciation and admiration Basavanna and his philosophy, Mr. Kharge said that he had once recited a famous Vachana of Basavanna for Mr. Modi – in which the reformer had advocated not to steal, not to kill, not to lie, not to fly into a rage and not to sing own praises while disparaging others.

“We give so many promises to people during elections. But, we should retrospect and subject ourselves to self-criticism to see whether or not we have fulfilled them. Simply reading advocating Basavanna’s Vachanas is not enough. We must implement their essence in our life,” Mr. Kharge said.

Eshwar Khandre, Working President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and national general secretary of Akhil Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha, was present.