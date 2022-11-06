Kharge calls for unity ahead of Assembly elections

AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge with KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Congress General Secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, and other Congress Leaders, at the ‘Sarvodaya Samavesha’ felicitation ceremony, at Palace Grounds, in Bengaluru on November 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Stressing upon the need to remain united to remove the BJP from power in 2023 elections, newly-elected president of All India Congress Committee Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday urged his party leaders in Karnataka to bury their differences and work towards bringing the Congress back to power.

“To remove the 40% BJP government from power, should we not work together? Karnataka elections are important and we have to take an oath that we will win this election,” said Mr. Kharge, outlining the priority for the party ahead of the 2023 elections. He was speaking here at Sarvodaya Samavesha, organised by KPCC to felicitate the veteran leader who was returning to his home State for the first time after being elected Congress president.

He said, “All of you should jointly make an effort to get our government back. Only then will I feel honoured to be the president. Otherwise, there is no meaning in being honoured at a function like this.” It is important for all leaders to remain united even if they face small differences, he stressed. “Small differences should be ironed out; new blood has to be infused; bring those leaders who have left the party back; the disgruntled should be pacified and small loopholes in the the party need to be plugged,“ he said.

To the State Congress leaders and workers, he said, “If you think the media is not supporting you enough, go on a door to door campaign to connect with people. I am sure all leaders will work together to bring the party back to power.”

Stating that even the BJP had internal differences, he said that the party, however, was interested in talking about other parties. “You (BJP) don’t worry about us. We are united and will remain united in future.” On the recruitments to government jobs, he said, the BJP government at the Centre did not do anything to fill 14 lakh vacancies till now. “However, with the Assembly elections in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, and upcoming parliamentary elections in 2024, it has announced the recruitment process.”

Acknowledging that there were minor misunderstandings, Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the bigger challenge is to remove the communal and anti-poor BJP government from power. “In three years, the BJP has limited public resources. I will give you confidence that the BJP will be removed from power and Congress will be brought back. We will abide by the cautionary note that you (Mr. Kharge) have mentioned.

Earlier, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar recalled the nearly six decades of Mr. Kharge’s public life as a legislator, State Cabinet Minister, parliamentarian and Union Minister. “He has been a loyal to the party for decades. He did not make public utterances even while being hurt. His sacrifices for the party are many.”

The event at Palace Grounds here that drew thousands also saw a host of State and national Congress leaders in attendance.