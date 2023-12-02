Kharge calls Bheemanna Khandre ‘campaigner of Basava philosophy’

December 02, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Lauding the centenarian leader Bheemanna Khandre for his contribution to keeping society united, All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Mr. Khandre played an important role in spreading the teachings of 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara in this region.

Inaugurating the 100th birthday celebrations of the former Minister and former president of Akhila Bharat Veerashaiva Mahasabha at Bheemanna Khandre Institute of Technology in Bhalki taluk of Bidar district on Saturday, Mr. Kharge said that the veteran leader devoted his whole life to unite various sub-sects among Veershaiva-Lingayat across the state; he was on the forefront in the Veershaiva-Lingayat movement.

“Though I and Mr. Khandre had ideological differences, we have worked together in the Cabinet and immensely contributed to the party [Congress]. Mr. Khandre also strove to promote education by establishing several education institutions in the region. Tens of thousands people from Mysuru to Bidar and neighboring states have come here to greet Mr. Khandre on his 100th birthday. This shows the love he has earned from the people,” Mr. Kharge said as he wished Mr. Khandre a long and healthy life.

People from Bidar district and neighboring districts, and states including Telangana and Maharashtra attended the celebrations.

Anticipating huge turnouts at Bhalki town, the police tightened security. Arrangements for food and parking for those coming from outside the city were made. Though the traffic police made necessary arrangements for parking of scores of buses and other vehicles, a large number of vehicles heading towards Bhalki led to traffic congestion at some locations.

