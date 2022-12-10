Kharge announces 10-point ‘charter of transformation’ for Kalyana Karnataka

December 10, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Similar to what it had done in Himachal Pradesh to win the Assembly elections recently, the Congress, on Saturday, released a 10-point development-oriented programme for Kalyana Karnataka region ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections which would be held in a few months.

In what appeared to be a kickstart of the Congress poll campaign in Karnataka, All India Congress Committee president M. Mallikarjun Kharge announced the “10-point charter of transformation, progress and development” at a massive public meeting at N.V. College Grounds in Kalaburagi on Saturday and appealed to the people to vote for his party and bring it to power in the State so that the development-oriented programme could be implemented. The event, which followed a huge rally, was organised to felicitate Mr. Kharge upon his first visit to his hometown after being elected to top post of the grand old party.

The promises made in the programme were: guaranteeing to transform the lives of people, particularly youth of the region by fully implementing all the Constitutional provisions of Article 371(J); allocation ₹5,000 crore special grant every year for infrastructure development; filling up all vacant posts including backlogs posts in the region within 12 months of assuming power; introducing new industrial policy exclusively for the region to boost rapid industrialisation and create one lakh jobs in the region over a period of five years; completing all irrigation projects of Krishna and Godavari basins in the region within 24 months of assuming power and taking up new feasible irrigation projects as special package like dredging Tungabhadra Reservoir; providing four-lane connectivity from district headquarters in the region to State headquarter, Bengaluru; setting up Indian Institute of Technology and Indian Institute of Management in the region; establishment of 100 PU colleges in the 41 Assembly constituencies in the region within 24 months of assuming power, and setting up a degree college exclusively for women in every assembly segment of the region; setting up mother and child specialty hospitals in each of 41 assembly segments, a trauma and emergency centre at every district headquarter and an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the region; providing a house of each houseless family and granting ₹1 crore to every gram panchayat for taking up development projects.

“I am confident that we will come to power in the next Assembly elections and implement this 10-point programme. I appeal to you all to vote the Congress to power and it will implement this programme that would change your lives for the better. Once we promise, we will fulfil it,” he told the people.

Recalling the difficulties that the then Congress president and chairperson of UPA Sonia Gandhi faced in making a Constitutional amendment to insert Article 371(J) to give Special Status to Kalyana Karnataka, Mr. Kharge said that the Congress did not have two-third majority in Parliament and they both personally called and met leaders of different parties within the UPA and ensured that all of them supported the amendment Bill.