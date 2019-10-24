Kharge accuses BJP of misusing EVMs in Maharashtra, Haryana

Responding to the exit poll predictions in Maharashtra and Haryana, the All India Congress Committee general secretary M. Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was habituated to misuse of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) to capture power.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, he said: “I don’t say that the EVMs are misused in all constituencies. But, I do say that BJP is misusing them in selective constituencies where it is relatively weak and short of a few votes for victory. In constituencies where BJP is strong and confident of winning, it doesn’t go for it. We have been raising our apprehensions from the beginning. We have also complained it to the Election Commission,” he said.

Pointing to various countries that had stopped using EVMs and returned to ballot papers, Mr. Kharge wondered why the Election Commission was so reluctant to return to ballot papers even after most of the Opposition parties insisted on it.

Training his guns on the State government, Mr. Kharge alleged that the BJP government in the State was indulging in vendetta politics by discriminating against constituencies held by the Congress and JD(S) in allocation of funds.