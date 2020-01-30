Karnataka

Khandre wants White Paper on fund utilisation

more-in

Eshwar Khandre, working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has urged the State government to release a White Paper on the utilisation of grants announced in the last State Budget.

He was addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Mr. Khandre has accused the State government of not implementing the projects announced by the previous governments, and of not utilising the grants earmarked in the last budget.

Mr. Khandre alleged that both the Union and State governments have failed to fulfil the expectations of the people.

He claimed that most of the schemes meant for farmers have been stopped by the BJP government.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 8:22:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/khandre-wants-white-paper-on-funds-utilisation/article30694241.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY