Khandre wants White Paper on fund utilisation

Eshwar Khandre, working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has urged the State government to release a White Paper on the utilisation of grants announced in the last State Budget.
He was addressing a press conference here on Thursday.
Mr. Khandre has accused the State government of not implementing the projects announced by the previous governments, and of not utilising the grants earmarked in the last budget.
Mr. Khandre alleged that both the Union and State governments have failed to fulfil the expectations of the people.
He claimed that most of the schemes meant for farmers have been stopped by the BJP government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.