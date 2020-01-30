Khandre wants White Paper on fund utilisation

Eshwar Khandre, working president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), has urged the State government to release a White Paper on the utilisation of grants announced in the last State Budget.

He was addressing a press conference here on Thursday.

Mr. Khandre has accused the State government of not implementing the projects announced by the previous governments, and of not utilising the grants earmarked in the last budget.

Mr. Khandre alleged that both the Union and State governments have failed to fulfil the expectations of the people.

He claimed that most of the schemes meant for farmers have been stopped by the BJP government.