Khandre refutes Kumaraswamy’s claim, says KIOCL owes ₹1,400 crore to Forest Department 

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday refuted Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy’s claim that the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) paid ₹500 crore to the Forest Department for the Devadari mining project.

He said the KIOCL was, in fact, yet to pay dues to the tune of ₹1,400 crore to the Forest Department for damage to the environment when it undertook mining in Kudremukh area. This included ₹119.12 crore for causing submergence of the forest area by illegally increasing the height of Lakya dam.

Stating that the Forest Department had the responsibility of protecting and conserving environment, he accused Mr. Kumaraswamy of politicising the mining issue. “Additionally, as cited by the Comptroller and Auditor General, KIOCL must also pay ₹1,349.52948 crore, including interest, as compensation for the net present value (NPV) of the land,” Mr. Khandre said.

He further said that the company must return 1,334.33 hectares of land, which includes 114.3 hectares of its own land and 1,220.03 hectares of government revenue land to the Forest Department.

“Of this, 670 hectares have been identified for the Ankola-Hubballi railway line. The damage caused by mining operations carried out by KIOCL in the Kudremukh forest area is extensive. This has been detailed in various court rulings, reports by the Central Empowered Committee, and the third report issued by the Public Accounts Committee of the 13th Legislative Assembly,” Mr. Khandre said.

Mr. Khandre said that while KIOCL was carrying out mining operations, 27% of the soil was deposited in Lakya dam and currently, about 150 million tonne of soil has accumulated there.

Named after Siddeshwara

Mr. Khandre also announced that the State government has decided to name 1,494.38-acre forest area in Mamadapura of Vijayapura district as “Sri Siddheshwara Swami Biodiversity Heritage Site” in honour of the late spiritual personality.

He said the new heritage site would be unveiled on the occasion of the second remembrance day of the swami on January 2.