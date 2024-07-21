GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Khandre moots two-step plan to check entry of plastic waste in forest areas

Published - July 21, 2024 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
Eshwar Khandre

Eshwar Khandre | Photo Credit: file photo

Forest and Environment Minister B. Eshwar Khandre has proposed a two-step inspection to prevent plastic waste from entering the State’s forest areas.

Expressing concern over single-use plastic products such as water bottles, spoons, carry bags etc. being consumed by wild animals in forest areas, Mr. Khandre has proposed such an exercise.

In a note sent to the Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Ecology, and Environment, the Minister said that in the first phase it should be made mandatory for tourists and travellers to voluntarily dispose of single-use plastic products carried in their vehicles in dustbins placed outside the forest zone.

In the second stage, he directed that the forest personnel inspect vehicles at entry check-posts and impose fines if they find plastic bottles, liquor bottles, carry bags, chips packets etc. in them.

“Tourists, passengers travelling in cars, buses etc. inside the forest are throwing used water bottles and carry bags in the forest, and in Nagarhole and Bandipur. Arrangements have been made for staff to collect plastic waste from the forest area. As there is a possibility of wild animals attacking the staff when they go inside the forest to clear waste, there is a need to implement a two-level inspection system to prevent plastic waste from entering the forest area,” the note stated.

The Minister directed that a circular be issued within seven days to impose fines if plastic items are found in vehicles.

