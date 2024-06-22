Khandre directs not to execute mining lease

Karnataka’s Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre sent a note on Friday to the State’s Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, directing him not to execute the mining lease in favour of the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) and not to hand over forest land, till the company fulfils the earlier directions of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) in connection with mining regulation violations.

CM seeks report

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who as the Opposition leader, had earlier led a padayatra to Ballari during the mining controversy at its peak, has not made his government’s stand clear yet, but has sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Ballari on the issue.

