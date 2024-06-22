GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Khandre directs not to execute mining lease

Published - June 22, 2024 07:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka’s Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre sent a note on Friday to the State’s Additional Chief Secretary, Forest, Ecology and Environment, directing him not to execute the mining lease in favour of the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd. (KIOCL) and not to hand over forest land, till the company fulfils the earlier directions of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC) in connection with mining regulation violations.

CM seeks report

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who as the Opposition leader, had earlier led a padayatra to Ballari during the mining controversy at its peak, has not made his government’s stand clear yet, but has sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Ballari on the issue.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.