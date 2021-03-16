Khandre demands HC-monitored probe into Jarkiholi CD scandal

BENGALURU

16 March 2021 19:19 IST

Congress member Eshwar Khandre on Tuesday demanded that the government opt for a High Court-monitored probe into the CD scandal involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi.

Participating in the debate on the State Budget in the Assembly, he said the government should write a letter in this regard to the Chief Justice of Karnataka.

He maintained that no one had trust in the Special Investigation Team looking into the issue. If the government is really interested in bringing out the truth, it should opt for a High Court-monitored probe, he argued. He described the CD episode as a warning bell for those in public life.

On the issue of power, Mr. Khandre alleged that though contract time was over, power was still being procured at high prices from private companies despite the State having excess power, and this was becoming a huge burden on the State exchequer.

Alleging that corruption was rampant in various government departments, he said seniority in the waiting list was being ignored while clearing the pending bills of contractors. Those who grease the palms of officials are being given priority, he alleged.