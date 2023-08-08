HamberMenu
Khandre asks officials to prepare DPR for ₹840-crore K-Shore project to clear sea of plastic waste

August 08, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar B. Khandre with a World Bank delegation in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Minister for Forest, Environment and Ecology Eshwar B. Khandre with a World Bank delegation in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Forest and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre has directed officials to prepare a detailed project report for preventing plastic waste from entering the sea in Karnataka’s coastline through the implementation of the World Bank proposed K-Shore project.

The Minister issued the direction after interacting with a World Bank delegation on the measures to free the State coastline from plastic waste.

The Minister expressed concern when it was brought to his notice that a whopping 50 tonne of plastic waste was entering the State’s 317-km coastline every day, affecting breeding of several aquatic animals. The project aims at minimising the entry of plastic into the sea and also removing the plastic that has already entered the sea.

Some of the members of the delegation suggested that fishermen could help in the process. Cleaning the sea of plastic could be more remunerative for them than fishing, they felt.

The officials explained that the World Bank would provide 70% of the cost of ₹840 crore project in the form of loan while the remaining 30% would have to be borne by the State government.

