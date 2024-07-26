ADVERTISEMENT

Khanapur woman carried on stretcher for 10 km for treatment passes away in hospital

Published - July 26, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 38-year-old woman, who was carried on a wooden stretcher by residents of her village for 10 km to get her treatment, passed away in Belagavi on Thursday evening.

Residents of Amagaon village in the Bhimgad forest range of Khanapur taluk carried Harshada Ghadi 10 km in order to get her medical treatment at Khanapur.

Amagaon is surrounded by dense forests and it loses road connectivity every rainy season on account of heavy rainfall.

Last Friday, Harshada Ghadi complained of heart ache and giddiness.

After calling for an ambulance (108) to come near the riverbank, the over 20 residents of the village carried her to the ambulance which then brought her to a Khanapur hospital.

From there, she was shifted to the Belagavi District Hospital for further treatment.

At the Belagavi hospital, she was diagnosed with brain tumour and the doctors indicated that the chances of her recovery were not good.

Following reports about her in the media, the State government directed the health officials to give her free medical treatment.

Consequently, she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the doctors continued with her treatment. However, on Thursday evening, she passed away, family sources said.

