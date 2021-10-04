Khanapur murder: Railway police take eight people into custody

Belagavi

04 October 2021 01:24 IST

Victim’s mother vows legal fight

The railway police have taken eight people into custody for their alleged involvement in the murder of Arbaz Aftab Mulla, a car dealer from Khanapur.

The victim was killed, allegedly by members of Sri Ram Sena Hindustan, who had complained to his mother that he was in love with a Hindu girl. The police have also seized an ambulance with the words ‘Sri Ram Sena Hindustan’ on its windshield from near the scene of crime.

The 24-year-old’s mutilated body was found on the railway tracks between Desur and Khanapur on September 28. His hands were tied, and head and one leg severed from his body and thrown between the tracks. The body was thrown at a distance from the tracks. A railway guard who saw the body found a phone in the pocket. He called the victim’s mother, Najeema Sheikh, and informed her about the incident. She rushed to the spot and identified the body.

Life threat

Ms. Sheikh told The Hindu that some persons who introduced themselves as social activists had been threatening her son. In her police complaint, she alleged that the girl’s father, social activist Pundalik Maharaj, and his follower Birje had killed her son.

Police sources confirmed that those rounded up included these three persons.

Ms. Sheikh, a government school teacher, told The Hindu that Maharaj and his associates had sought “settlement money” from her son. “He had paid them ₹7,000 on the day of settlement. But they kept demanding more money. My son told me that they were seeking ₹90,000 from him. I had told him to pay it off and forget the whole issue. He was arranging the money.”

“After my husband passed away, I lived with my mother and my son. My daughter is settled in England after her marriage. My son was an engineer and was doing well in the car resale business. Now, my only source of support has been snatched away,” she said.

She alleged that Maharaj had given her and Arbaz life threats. “Maharaj told me that he had 40 pending cases against him and that he would not bother if he got another case. We were terrified. Maharaj called us to Khanapur to face trial before a huge crowd of SRS supporters. But when we went, there were only a few persons, along with the girl’s father. I told the father that I had spoken to the girl’s mother and we had decided to end the relationship. When the families had taken a decision, what was the need for outsiders to interfere? When I raised this question, Maharaj got angry and said that a Muslim boy having a relationship with a Hindu girl was not acceptable to their principles and that they would enforce their rules on us. But I did not know that they would go to the extent of killing my son,” she said. “I will fight a legal battle to see that the offenders are punished.”

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will hold a protest rally on Friday, if the culprits are not arrested before Wednesday. “We are planning to invite Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and AIMIM president,” Latif Khan Pathan, State general secretary of the organisation told journalists in Belagavi.