Khanapur murder: ‘Arrest perpetrators of crime’

Anjuman Islam committee stages protest and submits memorandum

Members of the Anjuman Islam committee staged a protest in Khanapur on Monday against, what they called, the murder of Arbaz Mulla, a young businessman, by right-wing organisation members who were upset with his inter-faith relationship.

The committee members walked to the tahsildar’s office and submitted a memorandum to the government demanding the immediate arrest of the accused. They urged the police to conduct a probe into the incident and ensure that the offenders are punished. The victim was tortured before he was killed, they said. There is enough evidence to implicate the accused as they have threatened him in person and over the phone, they said. The victim’s mother has revealed this to their relatives, the media, and the police, they added.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police, Northern Range, N. Satish Kumar visited the spot and met members of the victim’s family on Monday. Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi has formed a special team to crack the case, he said.