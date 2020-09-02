Khanapur MLA tests positive

Belagavi

02 September 2020 16:20 IST

Khanapur MLA Anjali Nimbalkar has tested positive for COVID-19. She made the announcement on her social media handles on Wednesday.

She will spend the two-week quarantine period at home.

“I wish to inform that today I have tested positive for #COVID19. I am asymptomatic at present & hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my contact are advised to take the necessary precautions,” she said.

A week ago, she underwent a rapid antigen test that held her negative for COVID-19. She and her children had volunteered for the test after her personal staff had tested positive.