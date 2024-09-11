Khanapur MLA says he welcomes Satish Jarkiholi as next Chief Minister

Amid speculation about change in Chief Minister in Karnataka, BJP Khanapur MLA Vittal Halgekar has said that Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi is in the race for the coveted post and he will welcome him (Satish Jarkiholi) becoming the next Chief Minister.

Emphasising on the fact that he has personally seen the work done by Satish Jarkiholi in his constituency, Mr. Halgekar said that if he (Satish Jarkiholi) became the Chief Minister, it shall facilitate the development of North Karnataka as he (the Public Works Minister now) will function without any political bias.

On whether he will support Satish Jarkiholi’s candidature, Mr. Halgekar said that the Congress has the requisite number of MLAs for choosing him for the post.