Khanapur Half Marathon tomorrow

October 27, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The Khanapur Half Marathon will take place on Sunday. Member of Legislative Assembly Vithal Halgekar will inaugurate it.

The marathon will start on the Malaprabha Grounds on the outskirts of Khanapur.

Additional Commissioner, GST, Amit Kumar Sharma, the former president of Rotary Club of Venugram Umesh Ramgurwadi, Managing Director of Laila Sugars Sadanand Patil, dentist Radhakrishna Harwadekar and others will be present.

Elite Running Academy Khanapur is the title sponsor.

It is expected to attract around 1,200 participants from all corners of India. The total prize money is ₹2.5 lakh across various age categories.

Elite runners, Ironman finishers and renowned endurance athletes from different States will take part in the marathon.

The Half Marathon (21.097 km) and 10 km, 5 km and 3 km runs will begin at 6 a.m.

Registered runners will receive medals, breakfast after the race, T-shirt, an e-Timing certificate, event photographs, hydration support and medical assistance during the race.

Registration is now open on the Run India website: www.runindia.in. Spot registration will also be available. Details can be had on Ph: 8770190687, 9668276913 or from the event website: www.khanapurhalfmarathon.com.

The event committee has Arun Hosmani, Kapil Gurav, Jagadish Shinde, Guruprasad Desai, Suraj Birase, Akash Gurav and Prathamesh Gurav, among others.

