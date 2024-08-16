Khanapur delegation to meet CM about relocation of forest villages

A meeting of leaders of all parties and office-bearers of various associations was held in Khanapur in Belagavi district on Friday to decide on the plans of relocation of villages and hamlets in forest areas.

Leaders resolved to take a delegation of taluk leaders to the Forest Minister soon to discuss the issue of relocation of various villages under Bhimagad Forest Sanctuary.

Former MLA Arvind Patil opposed the idea of relocation. Residents of villages in the forests of Uttara Kannada district were not shifted. All kinds of development activities roads, power and water supply, and schools and hospitals have been set up there. Why are similar works not taken up in Bhimgad? he asked. He complained that proper facilities were not given to those who had relocated from Hukkeri to Khanapur in 1974. He demanded that they be settled properly.

Similar opinions were given by former MLA Digambar Patil, president of the Advocates’ Association Ishwar Ghadi, MES leader Muralidhar Patil, and others.

Mr. Digambar said the decision to relocate should be considered only after ensuring that all the benefits will be provided by the government to those who have already handed over their farms and houses. “They have been living in the forest since the time of their grandparents All the basic facilities should be provided to them,” he said.

MLA Vithal Halagekar, who chaired the meeting, said that the meeting was called to take everyone along and communicate a consolidated stand to the State government.

“If any family willingly comes out of the forests, they should get all benefits so that they join the mainstream,” he said. He also said that the government should not drop the idea of building roads and bridges to the villages of Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary.