ADVERTISEMENT

Khaja Banda Nawaz Teaching and General Hospital launches free institutional delivery services 

Published - May 17, 2024 08:46 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Siddesh Sirwar, Dean and Principal, faculty of medical science at Khaja Bande Nawaz Teaching and General Hospital, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Khaja Bande Nawaz Teaching and General Hospital (KBNT&GH) in Kalaburagi city launched free institutional delivery of newborn babies at its facility from May 1. The hospital has decided to extend the free maternity services to the entire Kalyana Karnataka region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddesh Sirwar, Dean and Principal, Faculty of Medical Science, and Siddaling Chengty, Medical Superintendent at KBNT&GH, addressing a press conference here on Friday said that the hospital is offering free maternity care services including normal deliveries and cesarean sections, free antenatal checkup, free scanning and free neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) facility for newborn, and appealed to people to make the best use of the free services.

A team of 15 experienced gynaecologists would conduct OPD check-ups on a regular basis at the hospital. At present, on an average nearly 60 deliveries take place at the hospital every month.

The KBNT&GH is equipped with 700 beds besides 100 emergency beds, and over 250 expert clinicians across specialties to cater to patient needs, Dr. Sirwar added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US