Khadi sanghas may not be able to supply such large quantities of flags for Amrit Mahotsav: Joshi

Pralhad Joshi

July 31, 2022 20:16 IST

Amendment is only an alternative measure and it does not lower the flag’s image’

In the wake of criticism against the amendment to National Flag Code allowing polyester and mill cloth for making flags, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi has clarified that the Union government has not taken any step that will lower the significance of the national flag. However, the Congress is unnecessarily doing politics over the flag issue.

Defending the move, Mr. Joshi told presspersons in Hubballi on Saturday that under the Har Ghar Tiranga programme organised to mark the 75 th anniversary of India’s Independence, approximately 10 crore flags are required.

“As it will not be possible for the khadi sanghas to supply national flags in such large quantity, an alternative step has been taken. In whatever quantity the khadi sanghas are able to supply national flags, the government will procure them,” he said.

On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s proposed visit to Hubballi to the flag manufacturing unit in the wake of the amendment to flag code, Mr. Joshi said that the Congress never did the work of uniting the people and making people hoist national flag on their rooftops.

“However, Congressmen invariably oppose any good work being done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including the one in the case of national flag. In the case of national flag, not only Rahul Gandhi, let Sonia Gandhi also come to Hubballi. Who is telling them not to come?” he asked.

Defending the amendment, Mr. Joshi said that khadi flags are not in supply in proportion to the demand. And, even if they are available, the cost will not be affordable to all. So, as an alternative measure, this move has been made, he said and added that according to information made available to him, this alternative arrangement will be limited only to Amrit Mahotsav.

On the murder in the coastal district of the State, he said that murder in retaliation to a murder is not a solution. Peace should be established and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is taking all necessary steps to maintain peace. “Actually, Islamic violence is on the rise and if I conveyed this message, I will be branded as being communal,” he said.