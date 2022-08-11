Karnataka

Khadi national flag unfurled in Kalaburagi village

An aerial view of the 75x50 ft Khadi national flag unfurled at Kamalapur village in Kalaburagi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Staff Reporter KALABURAGI August 11, 2022 22:46 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 22:46 IST

To mark the 75th anniversary of Independence day as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a family with an agricultural background unveiled a biggest national flag on their field in Kamalapur, 40 km away from Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Revappa Bomman, a retired government servant, and his family members organized the event to encourage youth and educate them on the importance of the freedom movement and the flag.

A total of 75 ft in length and 50 ft in width of hand-spun khadi has been used in making this flag which covers a total area of 3750 sq.ft. The event was held at Bacchanal cross on the hill area in Kamalapur taluk on the Bidar-Kalaburagi national highway.

