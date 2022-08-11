Karnataka

Khadi national flag unfurled in Kalaburagi village

An aerial view of the 75x50 ft Khadi national flag unfurled at Kamalapur village in Kalaburagi district.

An aerial view of the 75x50 ft Khadi national flag unfurled at Kamalapur village in Kalaburagi district. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

To mark the 75th anniversary of Independence day as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a family with an agricultural background unveiled a biggest national flag on their field in Kamalapur, 40 km away from Kalaburagi on Thursday.

Revappa Bomman, a retired government servant, and his family members organized the event to encourage youth and educate them on the importance of the freedom movement and the flag.

A total of 75 ft in length and 50 ft in width of hand-spun khadi has been used in making this flag which covers a total area of 3750 sq.ft. The event was held at Bacchanal cross on the hill area in Kamalapur taluk on the Bidar-Kalaburagi national highway.


