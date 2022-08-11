Khadi national flag unfurled in Kalaburagi village
It measures 75 ft by 50 ft
To mark the 75th anniversary of Independence day as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a family with an agricultural background unveiled a biggest national flag on their field in Kamalapur, 40 km away from Kalaburagi on Thursday.
Revappa Bomman, a retired government servant, and his family members organized the event to encourage youth and educate them on the importance of the freedom movement and the flag.
A total of 75 ft in length and 50 ft in width of hand-spun khadi has been used in making this flag which covers a total area of 3750 sq.ft. The event was held at Bacchanal cross on the hill area in Kamalapur taluk on the Bidar-Kalaburagi national highway.
