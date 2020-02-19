Khader’s comment on Modi, Ravi’s language rock House

Tourism and Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi’s remark of “cutting those who support anti-national moves” did not go down well with senior Congress leaders.

When the discussion on anti-CAA protest deviated after former Minister U.T. Khader made a remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pakistan, Mr. Ravi said: “We will cut... we will cut the tails of those who support anti-national moves.” Taking exception to this, former Minister H.K. Patil suggested that these words would lower the dignity of the House. “If someone needs to be punished, there is a law. As a Minister, he should not instil fear. Please ask him to take it back,” he said.

Meanwhile, a remark by Mr. Khader on Mr. Modi’s visit to Pakistan led to a slugfest between the ruling and Opposition members, forcing Mr. Khader to tender an apology. Senior Congress members, including former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar, R.V. Deshpande and H.K. Patil, acknowledged that such remarks on the Prime Minister lowers the dignity of the House and should be avoided. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who maintained silence during the heated discussion on CAA protests, rose to seek apology from Mr. Khader. “We have no issue in members raising Mr. Modi’s visit to Pakistan. But we do not agree with your remark. There is limit for everything. You must apologise,” he demanded.

In the course of the exchange, the Chief Minister’s political secretary M.P. Renukacharya called Mr. Khader an “anti-national.”