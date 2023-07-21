Khader says suspension of BJP MLAs during Budget session was ‘minimum action’

July 21, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader on Friday defended suspension of 10 BJP MLAs and said he had taken “minimum action” against legislators who had indulged in “indecent and disrespectful conduct” by tearing up bills and hurling them at the Chair on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the State Budget session on Friday, the Speaker said suspension was part of “practical training” to MLAs on conduct, referring to the three-day training programme organised for first-time MLAs prior to the start of the Budget session in which they were taught theory.

Practical training

“Suspension of MLAs was practical training given to MLAs who had shown indiscipline and disrespect to the Chair. The decision to suspended MLAs is not mine alone. The entire House has taken the decision,” he said. The action was taken against only 10 MLAs who had shown indiscipline, he added.

Though he was personally against suspension of MLAs, the action was taken to ensure discipline among the lawmakers in the future, he said, and appealed to lawmakers not to politicise the issue on partylines. The BJP and JD (S) boycotted the proceedings of the House for two days opposing the Speaker’s action and staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi Statue at the Vidhana Soudha.

“If I do not take action then no one will come forward to occupy the Speaker’s Chair in my absence and conduct the proceedings. The Deputy Speaker reposed faith and confidence in me and occupied the Chair,” said Mr. Khader. “If papers were thrown at me, I could have tolerated,” he said.

Meeting with Governor

On meeting Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Thursday, the Speaker said he met him and apprised him of the circumstances that led to the suspension of BJP lawmakers till the end of the session.

A total of 33,715 people and college and school students watched the proceedings of the House during the 15-day session.

Adjourned sine die

The Legislative Assembly and Council were adjourned sine die on Friday.

