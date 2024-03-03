Khader says no one can defend bomb blast perpetrator

March 03, 2024 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - Belagavi

“The highest possible punishment should be given to those responsible for causing the explosion in Bengaluru. It should be so severe that it will deter anyone from doing such inhuman acts in the future,” Speaker U.T. Khader said in Belagavi on Sunday.

“Those who planted the bomb in the hotel in Bengaluru are nothing but traitors. Such criminals have no caste or religious affiliation. They have neither humanity nor compassion. No one can defend such people or their acts,’‘ he said in response to a query from reporters.

He was here to participate in a State-level convention of members of the Karnataka State Government Muslim Employees Association.

“Only a free and peaceful society can develop. Such offences disturb peace and hamper development. Investigators should make sure that the truth behind such activities comes out and the perpetrators are exposed. All things involved, including questions like Who have been responsible for the act? What was their intention?, should be revealed,” he said.

He also said that such things should not be used to play politics. “That will not be in the best interests of the State. It is the for all of us to remain united. Miscreants will take advantage of differences among us,” he said.

Reacting to allegations by some BJP leaders that such incidents have increased during the Congress rule, he said that he will not make any political comments or react to such statement. The people of Karnataka are one. “We should live like brothers and sisters. Efforts to divide us should be defeated,” he said.

Legislators Home

Meanwhile, on the proposal for building a Legislators Home in Belagavi, Mr. Khader said that the government has three different proposals on constructing the Legislators Home in Belagavi to enable legislators to attend the winter session.

“Council chairman Basavaraj Horattti and I will hold talks with officers of various departments and the district administration before finalising our plans,” he said.

