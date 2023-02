February 15, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - BENGALURU

Congress Deputy Leader in the Assembly U.T. Khader on Wednesday sought the status of second language to Tulu.

Participating in a debate on motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly, Mr. Khader said Tulu was being spoken by a large number of people besides being the source of a rich cultural heritage. He urged the government to constitute a team to study the ways and means of giving such a status to Tulu.