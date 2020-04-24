Khader criticises MLA

Former Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Mangaluru MLA U.T. Khader said on Friday that Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty should have taken the lead in arranging the last rites of a woman who died due to COVID-19 in the city on Thursday.

He should not have backed a group which opposed the cremation at a crematorium at Pachchanady in the city, Mr. Khader told reporters.

The people protested against the move to conduct the last rites in the presence of Mr. Shetty itself, Mr. Khader said adding that it was a black mark on Dakshina Kannada.

The district administration should have a plan for cremating the victims of COVID-19. It should also prepare an action plan to deal with the COVID situation post lockdown, he said.

Mr. Khader also opposed police registering a case against the doctor of a private clinic in Bantwal where another woman who also died due to COVID-19 in the city on Sunday had taken treatment earlier.

If police register cases against doctors, who will come forward to treat patients, Mr. Khader asked.