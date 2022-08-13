KGF demands compensation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Growers’ Federation, an umbrella organization of Planters’ Association, has demanded that the State government release suitable compensation for planters whose lands had been badly hit by the recent landslips at Donigal in Sakleshpur taluk.

Following heavy rains hundreds of truckloads of soil dumped as part of the NH75 widening project washed away, leaving over 30 acres of coffee estates in mud. Hundreds of coffee plants were lost, besides a couple of tanks, a few borewells, pumpsets and other machinery being damaged.

KGF president H.T. Mohan Kumar and secretary K.B. Krishnappa, who visited the spot on Friday, said the growers had to suffer for the mistakes of the road contractors. Even after repeated appeals, the National Highway Authority of India and the contractors did not bother to take precautionary measures.

“Coffee plants are submerged in soil deposits about 5-6 feet high. The land has been rendered unfit for cultivation. The hard labour and money spent all these years to develop the plantation has gone waste,” said Mr. Kumar.

The federation appealed to the government to make a proper assessment of the loss suffered by the growers and provide them suitable compensation.