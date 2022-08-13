KGF demands compensation

It asked the State Government to release suitable compensation for planters whose lands had been badly hit by the recent landslips at Donigal in Sakleshpur taluk

Special Correspondent Hassan
August 13, 2022 21:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Growers’ Federation, an umbrella organization of Planters’ Association, has demanded that the State government release suitable compensation for planters whose lands had been badly hit by the recent landslips at Donigal in Sakleshpur taluk.

Following heavy rains hundreds of truckloads of soil dumped as part of the NH75 widening project washed away, leaving over 30 acres of coffee estates in mud. Hundreds of coffee plants were lost, besides a couple of tanks, a few borewells, pumpsets and other machinery being damaged.

KGF president H.T. Mohan Kumar and secretary K.B. Krishnappa, who visited the spot on Friday, said the growers had to suffer for the mistakes of the road contractors. Even after repeated appeals, the National Highway Authority of India and the contractors did not bother to take precautionary measures.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coffee plants are submerged in soil deposits about 5-6 feet high. The land has been rendered unfit for cultivation. The hard labour and money spent all these years to develop the plantation has gone waste,” said Mr. Kumar.

The federation appealed to the government to make a proper assessment of the loss suffered by the growers and provide them suitable compensation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Hassan
farms
arable farming
land resources
environmental issues
forests
Roads and Rails

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app