KGF appeals to minister to extend crop insurance benefit for coffee

Karnataka Growers’ Federation has urged the Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje to extend crop insurance benefit for coffee as well.

KGF president H.T. Mohan Kumar and General Secretary K.B.Krishnappa met Shobha Karandlaje at Karekere near Hassan on Sunday and submitted a memorandum in this regard. It is an umbrella organization of planters’ associations spread over Hassan, Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu districts.

Mr. Mohan Kumar said the coffee planters had been facing many problems due to many factors, including natural calamities. During the floods, the growers suffered a huge loss. If they were provided with the crop insurance facility, it would benefit them, he said.