K.G. Halli, D.J. Halli riots: Claim Commission to estimate loss

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 15, 2022 21:01 IST

The State government has appointed retired judge H.S. Kempanna as the claim commissioner to estimate the loss of public and government properties in the K.G. Halli and D.J. Halli riots in 2020, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra informed the Legislative Council on Thursday.

“A decision on confiscating the properties of those involved in the riots will be taken based on the commission’s report. We will not hesitate to confiscate the properties of those involved,” the Minister said in a reply to BJP member N. Ravi Kumar.

Pointing out that there were no incidents of murders in Karnataka by anti-social elements from other States, the Minister said, “However, we are taking required precautions to prevent such incidents. If any communal riots or communal clashes and murders  are reported, cases will be lodged and stringent action initiated.”

He said strict vigil had been put in place to prevent entry of members from inter-State organisations into Karnataka.

